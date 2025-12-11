Cardinal's Passport Confiscation Highlights Tensions in Venezuela

Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Porras experienced passport confiscation at an airport near Caracas, inhibiting his travel plans amid rising political tensions in the nation. The Cardinal, a prominent figure in the Venezuelan Catholic Church, reported the event on social media platform X, mentioning his inability to attend church events in Madrid.

The incident coincides with Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize event, further outlining the strained relationship between the Church and Venezuela's government. Machado, an opposition leader, is defying travel bans to reach Oslo for the award ceremony. The Church's calls for human rights have previously clashed with the government's stance.

Venezuelan authorities have accused the Church of subversion, compounded by past statements from President Nicolas Maduro, who criticized Cardinal Porras during the canonization of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, claiming victory for both God and the populace. The Communications Ministry has remained silent on the recent incident.

