Odisha MLA Objects to Salary Surge Amid State Discontent

In a rare dissent, Odisha MLA Laxman Munda criticized a legislated threefold increase in lawmakers' salaries. Munda, a CPI(M) representative from Bonai, objected to the salary increase from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh.

The legislature passed the Bills unopposed, with backing from major political parties, including BJD, BJP, and Congress. Munda, not present during the voting, was with protesting teachers demanding better pay and regular jobs.

Highlighting Odisha's low minimum wages, Munda and others argued for equitable increases for frontline workers. Critics pointed to the disparity between lawmakers' pay and stagnating public sector wages.

