Left Menu

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Goa Nightclub Fire

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the ruling BJP in Goa of corruption following a nightclub fire that killed 25 people. Kejriwal is visiting Goa to campaign for upcoming zilla panchayat elections and presents AAP as an alternative to BJP's 13-year rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:32 IST
Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Goa Nightclub Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, has criticized the ruling BJP in Goa, attributing a recent nightclub fire disaster to corruption within the state's administration.

During his visit to Goa, Kejriwal emphasized that the tragedy reflects systemic issues under BJP's governance, advocating for change in the forthcoming zilla panchayat elections.

Highlighting the nightclub operated illegally despite demolition orders, Kejriwal urged Goans to consider AAP as a viable alternative, aiming for a transformative political shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025