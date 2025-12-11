Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Goa Nightclub Fire

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, has criticized the ruling BJP in Goa, attributing a recent nightclub fire disaster to corruption within the state's administration.

During his visit to Goa, Kejriwal emphasized that the tragedy reflects systemic issues under BJP's governance, advocating for change in the forthcoming zilla panchayat elections.

Highlighting the nightclub operated illegally despite demolition orders, Kejriwal urged Goans to consider AAP as a viable alternative, aiming for a transformative political shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)