Staggering Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal: A Closer Look

The Election Commission of India has unveiled constituency-specific data showing substantial deletions from electoral rolls in West Bengal, stirring a political discourse across the state.

As per the released figures, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency saw a remarkable reduction of 44,787 names, vastly surpassing Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, which experienced 10,599 deletions. The deletion numbers in Bhabanipur, however, did not top the list.

Kolkata Port emerged as the constituency with the highest erasures, tallying at 63,730, followed by substantial figures from Asansol South and Siliguri. The significant trimming of electoral rolls has resulted in a total of over 58 lakh deletions in the SIR process's first phase.