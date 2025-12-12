Staggering Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal: A Closer Look
The Election Commission's recent data reveals significant deletions from electoral rolls across West Bengal, with notable disparities among constituencies. Bhabanipur saw 44,787 deletions compared to Nandigram's 10,599. Kolkata Port recorded the highest with 63,730 deletions, highlighting shifts in the voter landscape ahead of upcoming polls.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has unveiled constituency-specific data showing substantial deletions from electoral rolls in West Bengal, stirring a political discourse across the state.
As per the released figures, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency saw a remarkable reduction of 44,787 names, vastly surpassing Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, which experienced 10,599 deletions. The deletion numbers in Bhabanipur, however, did not top the list.
Kolkata Port emerged as the constituency with the highest erasures, tallying at 63,730, followed by substantial figures from Asansol South and Siliguri. The significant trimming of electoral rolls has resulted in a total of over 58 lakh deletions in the SIR process's first phase.
ALSO READ
Electoral Roll Shuffles in West Bengal: Bhabanipur and Beyond
Massive Voter Roll Shakeup in West Bengal: A Closer Look at Electoral Deletions
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Electoral Roll SIR, Labels As NRC Disguise
Voter Deletions in Bengal: Bhabanipur-Nandigram Saga Unfolds
Voter Deletion Surge in Bhabanipur: Political Implications in West Bengal