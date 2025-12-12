Left Menu

Prayer and Politics: A New Mosque Sparks Debate in West Bengal

Hundreds gathered for Friday prayers at the site of a proposed mosque in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation on December 6, stirring political controversy. Despite heightened security, the event saw massive community support and donations, fueling political accusations from both BJP and TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:29 IST
Prayer and Politics: A New Mosque Sparks Debate in West Bengal
In Murshidabad district of West Bengal, hundreds gathered for Friday prayers at the foundation site of a proposed mosque, modeled after the infamous Babri Masjid. The foundation was laid by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on December 6, a date symbolically linked to the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in 1992.

Organizers coordinated the event amid heightened security, reflecting existing tensions in the area. People from neighboring villages streamed into the site, with visual cues of long lines forming at the prayer ground. Efforts were made to serve food to approximately 1,000 attendees, while volunteer cooks used 1.5 quintals of rice to prepare khichdi, indicating the exceeding turnout.

The occasion ignited political tensions, as the ruling BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of 'communal appeasement', while TMC suggested BJP had orchestrated events to polarize voters before the upcoming assembly polls. Despite the heated controversy, Humayun Kabir stated his actions were a response to local demands for the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

