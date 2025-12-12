Barham Salih's Pioneering Role as UNHCR Head

In a groundbreaking move, Barham Salih, the former president of Iraq, has been appointed as the new U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Salih's appointment marks a significant shift from the usual tradition of selecting leaders predominantly from major European donor countries. A letter from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed Salih's five-year term starting January 1, subject to UNHCR committee approval.

Salih, who served as Iraq's president from 2018 to 2022, takes over at a time when global displacement levels have reached unprecedented highs. With funding on a sharp decline, Salih has expressed his commitment to ensuring refugees have access to education and jobs, moving away from dependency cycles.

Facing challenges like Western asylum restrictions and evolving refugee needs due to conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine, Salih aims to diversify funding sources. He has proposed a 'Global CEO Humanitarian Council' to engage the private sector and plans to explore Islamic finance options. Salih is the latest in a diverse pool of candidates, as the Geneva-based UNHCR looks to navigate the complexities of modern humanitarian demands.

