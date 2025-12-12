Fraud Unmasked: Odisha Impersonation Scam Busted

In a significant breakthrough, police on Friday apprehended two men accused of impersonating vigilance officials in Odisha to conduct a widespread extortion scheme. The suspects, identified as Ganesh Prasad Nanda and his brother-in-law Pradeep Kumar Panda, reportedly threatened government officers to extort large sums of money.

According to Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, the alleged fraudsters deceived officials by posing as high-ranking officers and accusing them of false asset-related charges to demand money. Their ruse involved pretending to have influence over ongoing investigations and convincing victims to pay up to Rs 4 lakh to avoid fictional consequences.

As investigations continue, evidence, including 38 debit cards, passbooks, and mobile phones, has been recovered, shedding light on the extent of the scam. Police are delving deeper into the fraudulent activities, analyzing financial transactions and seeking further victims in several districts affected by this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)