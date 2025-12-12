Left Menu

Massive Voter Roll Shakeup in West Bengal: A Closer Look at Electoral Deletions

The Election Commission revealed significant deletions from electoral rolls with major variations across West Bengal. Bhabanipur saw 44,787 deletions, while Kolkata Port recorded the highest at 63,730. More than 58 lakh names were removed in the first phase, with districts showing varied impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:03 IST
  • India

The Election Commission has disclosed substantial deletions in the electoral rolls in West Bengal, showing notable disparities across various constituencies. Data from the commission's recent release highlights that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency experienced nearly four times as many voter deletions compared to Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram.

The revision, part of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, indicated that Bhabanipur recorded 44,787 deletions from its voter list, whereas Kolkata Port documented the highest number at 63,730. In comparison, Tollygunge and Asansol South saw 35,309 and 39,202 names removed, respectively.

State-wide, over 58 lakh names were purged across all constituencies, with district-level variations showing the largest number of deletions in South 24 Parganas, a Trinamool Congress stronghold. The Commission is poised to publish the updated draft electoral rolls next Tuesday, marking a significant transition in the electoral landscape of West Bengal.

