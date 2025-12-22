Left Menu

Aravalli Hills Mining Restricted: Green Mission Continues

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized that only 0.19% of the Aravalli Hills is open to mining, quelling fears of ecological damage. No new leases will be issued until a scientific study is completed. The move aligns with the Supreme Court's directive for sustainable mining plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:42 IST
Aravalli Hills Mining Restricted: Green Mission Continues
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to clarify the scope of mining activities in the Aravalli Hills, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday that only 277.89 square kilometers, a mere 0.19% of the entire Aravalli landscape, will be available for mining. This announcement comes amid controversies surrounding the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, which Yadav insists is purely for mining purposes.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav reassured that the Modi government remains committed to the Green Aravalli mission, allaying fears of ecological harm. He stated that new mining leases will not be granted until a comprehensive scientific study by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is completed, a stipulation backed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's acknowledgment of the Centre's definition and sustainable mining recommendations has drawn criticism, with opposition parties arguing it benefits mining interests. Yadav refuted these claims, emphasizing the limited scope of sanctioned mining and the ongoing robust ecological protections for the range. The Environment Ministry's detailed statement ensures no new leases will proceed until a thorough Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining is established, safeguarding ecological and environmental integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025