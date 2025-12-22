Aravalli Hills Mining Restricted: Green Mission Continues
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized that only 0.19% of the Aravalli Hills is open to mining, quelling fears of ecological damage. No new leases will be issued until a scientific study is completed. The move aligns with the Supreme Court's directive for sustainable mining plans.
In a move to clarify the scope of mining activities in the Aravalli Hills, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday that only 277.89 square kilometers, a mere 0.19% of the entire Aravalli landscape, will be available for mining. This announcement comes amid controversies surrounding the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, which Yadav insists is purely for mining purposes.
Addressing a press conference, Yadav reassured that the Modi government remains committed to the Green Aravalli mission, allaying fears of ecological harm. He stated that new mining leases will not be granted until a comprehensive scientific study by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is completed, a stipulation backed by the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court's acknowledgment of the Centre's definition and sustainable mining recommendations has drawn criticism, with opposition parties arguing it benefits mining interests. Yadav refuted these claims, emphasizing the limited scope of sanctioned mining and the ongoing robust ecological protections for the range. The Environment Ministry's detailed statement ensures no new leases will proceed until a thorough Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining is established, safeguarding ecological and environmental integrity.
