Karnataka's Education Overhaul: A Vision for the Future

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a ban on social media for children under 16 to combat its negative effects, alongside measures to curb drug abuse in educational institutions. The 2026-27 budget includes significant investments in school infrastructure, staff recruitment, and educational quality enhancements, introducing initiatives for bilingual education and mental health support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:09 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has boldly put forth plans to transform the state's education system. In the 2026-27 budget, he proposed a ban on social media for children under 16 to mitigate its negative effects. Alongside, stringent measures will focus on curbing drug abuse in schools and colleges.

The government is set to fill 15,000 vacant teaching positions and invest heavily in educational infrastructure. Budget provisions include Rs 565 crore for building and repairing school facilities and Rs 125 crore for their maintenance. Upgrades to 800 schools into Karnataka Public Schools are intended to provide better education under one roof.

Counselling services will be expanded, with each Block Resource Centre receiving a qualified mental health counsellor. Bilingual education will be promoted through a Rs 24 crore English training program for primary school teachers. Collaborating with IIT Dharwad, an AI-powered Digital Tutor will be introduced to enhance self-learning for over 12 lakh students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

