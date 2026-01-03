Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Congress vs. BJP

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denounced BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's alleged attempt to restore his 'Republic of Ballari' following violent clashes that resulted in a Congress worker's death. A police investigation is underway. The government is contemplating stricter firearm regulations after violence erupted over poster installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:27 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Congress vs. BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballari, political tension has surged as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condemned BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's attempts to reinstate his so-called 'Republic of Ballari' amid recent violent clashes that led to a Congress worker's death.

The government intends to tighten regulations surrounding the ownership of private firearms following the incident, where gunfire erupted. According to Shivakumar, a thorough police investigation is underway to determine culpability.

The conflict reportedly centered around a banner issue, highlighting ongoing political rivalry. The situation spotlights the Congress's intention to prevent any resurgence of past governance scenarios in Ballari under Janardhan Reddy's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global
2
Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

 India
3
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
4
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026