Political Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Congress vs. BJP

In Ballari, political tension has surged as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condemned BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's attempts to reinstate his so-called 'Republic of Ballari' amid recent violent clashes that led to a Congress worker's death.

The government intends to tighten regulations surrounding the ownership of private firearms following the incident, where gunfire erupted. According to Shivakumar, a thorough police investigation is underway to determine culpability.

The conflict reportedly centered around a banner issue, highlighting ongoing political rivalry. The situation spotlights the Congress's intention to prevent any resurgence of past governance scenarios in Ballari under Janardhan Reddy's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)