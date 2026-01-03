Political Tensions Escalate in Ballari: Congress vs. BJP
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denounced BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's alleged attempt to restore his 'Republic of Ballari' following violent clashes that resulted in a Congress worker's death. A police investigation is underway. The government is contemplating stricter firearm regulations after violence erupted over poster installations.
In Ballari, political tension has surged as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condemned BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's attempts to reinstate his so-called 'Republic of Ballari' amid recent violent clashes that led to a Congress worker's death.
The government intends to tighten regulations surrounding the ownership of private firearms following the incident, where gunfire erupted. According to Shivakumar, a thorough police investigation is underway to determine culpability.
The conflict reportedly centered around a banner issue, highlighting ongoing political rivalry. The situation spotlights the Congress's intention to prevent any resurgence of past governance scenarios in Ballari under Janardhan Reddy's influence.
