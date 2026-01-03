Left Menu

Tales of Theft or Development? BJP and TMC Clash in West Bengal

In West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari aims to counter the TMC's development campaign via 'Choreder Panchali' tableaux. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of misleading citizens, he emphasized Hindu unity amid rising communal tension. Meanwhile, TMC criticizes Adhikari for allegedly stirring political polarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nandigram | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:23 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, West Bengal's Opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, announced the launch of 'Chorder Panchali' tableaux in Purba Medinipur. This initiative aims to inform the public about the supposed misdeeds of the Trinamool Congress government.

Adhikari criticized the TMC's 'Unnayaner Panchali' campaign for allegedly fabricating misinformation about the Modi government and opposition parties. 'Choreder Panchali' will roll out across the district starting tomorrow.

Tensions intensify as Adhikari claims the Hindu community in Nandigram faces threats from 'jihadi elements.' The TMC, however, accuses him of using polarizing tactics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

