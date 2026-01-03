Left Menu

Dawn of Change: Maduro's Capture Shakes Venezuela

The United States executed a large-scale strike in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The operation faced mixed reactions globally, with the US claiming a new era for Venezuela and Russia condemning it as aggression. Colombia braces for potential refugee influx, while the US warns citizens in Venezuela to shelter in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The United States conducted a large-scale military operation on Saturday, seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. Announced by President Donald Trump via social media, the strike marked a significant shift in US-Venezuelan relations.

The operation, which took place under the cover of darkness, involved multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft over Caracas. Maduro's government quickly denounced the action as an 'imperialist attack' and called on Venezuelans to protest. The US, however, positioned the strike as a critical move to topple a corrupt regime.

International reactions were swift, with Russia condemning it as armed aggression and Colombia preparing for a refugee influx. US State Department warnings have urged American citizens to remain sheltered in Venezuela, signaling ongoing instability and uncertainty in the region.

