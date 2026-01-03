High-Stakes Battle: Maharashtra's Municipal Polls
Maharashtra is set for elections across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, with 15,931 candidates contesting for 2,869 seats. After scrutiny and withdrawal processes, intense political maneuvering marked several municipalities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, as the final list of candidates was released, setting the stage for a significant electoral showdown.
Maharashtra is gearing up for a significant electoral contest as 15,931 candidates vie for seats in 29 municipal corporations. The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the polls scheduled for January 15 as preparations intensify.
The SEC data reveal that 33,247 nominations were initially filed. After stringent scrutiny, 24,771 were deemed valid, leading to 8,840 withdrawals before the deadline. The final list sets the stage for a fierce political battle.
Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are among key battlegrounds, with numerous candidates withdrawing, reflecting intense political negotiations. The polls are notably crucial for local governance in the region.
