Dramatic U.S. Operation Overthrows Venezuelan President Maduro

In a bold military maneuver, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, marking an unprecedented operation reminiscent of historical actions in Panama. The announcement came from President Donald Trump on social media, raising questions about the legal basis and congressional consultation involved.

The operation has sparked varied reactions globally. In Florida, Venezuelan communities celebrated, while European leaders emphasized the importance of international law, urging restraint. Meanwhile, Russia expressed grave concerns, demanding immediate clarification on the situation in Venezuela.

Back in Venezuela, reactions are divided. While opposition leaders remained quiet, pro-Maduro protests erupted calling for his return. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced impending criminal charges for Maduro and his spouse, declaring them subject to American legal proceedings.