U.S. Intervention: Venezuela's Turning Point
The U.S. ousted Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro through a military operation, marking a significant intervention reminiscent of past American actions in Latin America. Maduro is set to face U.S. criminal charges. The political future of Venezuela remains unclear, with potential implications on the international oil market.
The United States executed a major military strike against Venezuela on Saturday, resulting in the removal of long-standing autocratic leader, Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump announced the operation as the biggest American intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion.
Maduro, accused of leading a "narco-state" and election rigging, was captured alongside his wife by U.S. special forces. This marks a historic move as the U.S. had not intervened so directly in the region for decades. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a recent Nobel laureate, had previously challenged Maduro's presidency claims.
The intervention is sparking global debate, with some Latin American governments opposing military actions reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine. Despite the political upheaval, Venezuela's oil industry appears unaffected, though future geopolitical dynamics and potential lifting of sanctions could influence oil markets.
