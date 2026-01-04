Trump's Venezuelan Gamble: Testing the GOP's Loyalty

President Donald Trump's decision to intervene in Venezuela presents a new challenge for him within the Republican Party, particularly as an election year looms. While the GOP initially united behind him following the mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, dissent is emerging.

Concerns are rising that Trump's rhetoric regarding potentially 'running' Venezuela marks a departure from his 'America First' stance. GOP members, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, have expressed apprehension over what some see as a tendency towards traditional Washington politics.

Despite the disquiet, organized opposition from within the GOP remains absent. Even though key figures like Sen. Susan Collins criticize the lack of congressional involvement, most Republican lawmakers are cautiously supportive for now, with some calling for measured action.

(With inputs from agencies.)