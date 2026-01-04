Left Menu

Trump Warns Venezuelan VP: A Higher Price Than Maduro?

U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with The Atlantic warned Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez of dire consequences if she doesn't change course, following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Trump defended his actions and hinted at potential future interventions in other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:35 IST
Trump Warns Venezuelan VP: A Higher Price Than Maduro?
President

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, suggesting she might face more severe repercussions than ousted leader Nicolas Maduro if she fails to comply with American expectations. This statement was made in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Initially, Trump had commended Rodríguez on Saturday, shortly after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. However, Rodríguez later declared that Venezuela would defend its natural resources. Trump, on a call from his Florida golf course, remarked that Rodríguez would face significant consequences if she didn't adhere to what he deemed 'right.'

Defending his contentious decision to forcibly remove Maduro, Trump emphasized the necessity of regime change, arguing that the situation in Venezuela couldn't deteriorate further. The U.S. president also hinted at the possibility of future American interventions, expressing a clear interest in Greenland, a territory under Danish control and part of NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
2
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
3
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global
4
Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026