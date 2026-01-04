Trump Warns Venezuelan VP: A Higher Price Than Maduro?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, suggesting she might face more severe repercussions than ousted leader Nicolas Maduro if she fails to comply with American expectations. This statement was made in an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Initially, Trump had commended Rodríguez on Saturday, shortly after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. However, Rodríguez later declared that Venezuela would defend its natural resources. Trump, on a call from his Florida golf course, remarked that Rodríguez would face significant consequences if she didn't adhere to what he deemed 'right.'

Defending his contentious decision to forcibly remove Maduro, Trump emphasized the necessity of regime change, arguing that the situation in Venezuela couldn't deteriorate further. The U.S. president also hinted at the possibility of future American interventions, expressing a clear interest in Greenland, a territory under Danish control and part of NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)