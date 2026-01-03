China Denounces US Hegemony in Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of events, China has issued a stark condemnation of the recent United States airstrikes on Venezuela and the subsequent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Terming the US actions as 'hegemonic,' China asserts a breach of international law.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted with forceful language, demanding the US respect the sovereignty of other nations. They maintained that such American actions threaten the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

This stance aligns with China's longstanding strategic partnership with Venezuela, rooted in shared political ideologies and extensive economic cooperation, particularly in energy sectors. These ties have grown amidst increasing US sanctions, with China emerging as a key stakeholder in Venezuela's oil industry.