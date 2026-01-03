China Denounces US Hegemony in Venezuela
China has condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro. Calling it a violation of international law, China urged the US to respect sovereignty. The two countries share strong ties, as China is a major buyer and investor in Venezuela's oil industry.
- Country:
- China
In a dramatic turn of events, China has issued a stark condemnation of the recent United States airstrikes on Venezuela and the subsequent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Terming the US actions as 'hegemonic,' China asserts a breach of international law.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted with forceful language, demanding the US respect the sovereignty of other nations. They maintained that such American actions threaten the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean regions.
This stance aligns with China's longstanding strategic partnership with Venezuela, rooted in shared political ideologies and extensive economic cooperation, particularly in energy sectors. These ties have grown amidst increasing US sanctions, with China emerging as a key stakeholder in Venezuela's oil industry.
ALSO READ
Latin America Reacts: Divided Stance on the Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro
Latin America's Battleground: The US-Venezuela Conflict
Lula Condemns U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela: A Blow to Sovereignty
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis
Quantum Computers: The Looming Threat to Global Sovereignty