US Strikes Venezuela, Captures Maduro in Daring Operation

The United States launched a significant military strike in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. This operation, drawing parallels to the 1990 US invasion of Panama, has sparked international controversy and criticism. President Trump insists on US involvement in Venezuela's future governance.

Updated: 03-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:16 IST
US Strikes Venezuela, Captures Maduro in Daring Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Venezuela

In a bold and unprecedented move, the United States executed a large-scale military operation in Venezuela early Saturday, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump on social media. This nighttime operation drew comparisons to the US invasion of Panama and has sparked international debate.

Details surrounding the legal authority for the strike remain unclear, with questions raised over whether Congress was consulted. The operation sees Maduro facing criminal charges in New York, accused of leading a corrupt government involved in drug trafficking and illicit activities spanning decades, as reported by the US Justice Department.

International reactions have been swift and severe. The United Nations expressed alarm and concern over potential violations of international law, while China condemned the US actions as threats to regional security. President Trump, however, dismissed criticisms of legality, emphasizing the operation's necessity and hinting at future US decisions regarding Venezuela's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

