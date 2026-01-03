Left Menu

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed alarm over recent U.S. military action in Venezuela, warning it sets a dangerous precedent. This comes as Venezuela, backed by Russia and China, calls for a U.N. Security Council meeting. Concerns over international law violations and regional security implications are mounting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:01 IST
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced serious concerns over the United States' recent military intervention in Venezuela, describing the move as setting "a dangerous precedent." Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, made the statement just before a potential U.N. Security Council meeting, requested by Venezuela and supported by Russia and China, to address the situation.

The Venezuelan U.N. Ambassador, Samuel Moncada, criticized the U.S. actions as a breach of peace, with significant regional and international security implications. He accused the U.S. of violating the U.N. Charter, which mandates that all member states refrain from using force against another nation's territorial integrity or political independence.

The Trump administration defended its actions, citing Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, undertaken in self-defense against threats from suspected drug trafficking routes. In a social media post, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz reiterated that the operation was a pursuit of justice, not regime change, against the indicted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

