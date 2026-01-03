Fadnavis Vows to Secure Marathi Hindu Mayor for Mumbai amid BMC Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a key initiative by the BJP-led Mahayuti to identify and deport what they term 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' from Mumbai. Fadnavis, addressing the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance rally, expressed the commitment to ensure that Mumbai has a Marathi Hindu mayor.

The rally marked a significant moment in the lead-up to the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are seen as pivotal for Mumbai's future. Fadnavis emphasized that deporting illegal immigrants would render Mumbai safer while asserting the political ambition of the alliance to install a Marathi Hindu leader in the mayoral post.

This political maneuver is underscored by cultural significance, coinciding with Uttarayan, and aims to change Mumbai's image. Highlighted are themes of credible governance, distancing from the opposition's tall promises, and reclaiming Mumbai's identity as inseparable from Maharashtra, rejecting linguistic divisions.