Historical Operation: Maduro Seized and Set for American Justice
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a strategic military operation. The mission, labeled as extremely successful by Trump, involved U.S. air, land, and sea forces, marking a significant moment of American military competence.
In a bold and unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the overnight capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The duo is set to face American justice following an operation deemed one of the most successful in U.S. history.
Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump lauded the operation, calling it a defining moment of American military prowess. 'This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence,' he remarked to reporters.
The operation leveraged the combined strength of U.S. air, land, and sea forces, underscoring a strategic coordination rarely seen in modern military endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
