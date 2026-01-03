Global Reactions Erupt Over U.S. Strikes in Venezuela

Global reactions poured in following U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, with many nations expressing strong disapproval and concern over the escalation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted these actions as a dangerous precedent, urging adherence to international laws. China, Russia, and several Latin American nations have echoed these sentiments, condemning the use of force.

International leaders are calling for diplomatic solutions, emphasizing the Venezuelan people's right to decide their own future peacefully and democratically.

(With inputs from agencies.)