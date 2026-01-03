U.S. Plans Venezuelan Intervention Leadership
President Trump announced U.S. intentions to lead a coalition in managing Venezuela, following President Maduro's arrest. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is tasked with detail planning. Trump affirmed the possibility of deploying troops, indicating no reluctance to place U.S. forces on Venezuelan soil if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:57 IST
In a recent announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans for the United States to take a leadership role in managing Venezuela. This move follows the detainment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
President Trump stated that the United States, along with a coalition, will oversee the situation in Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been appointed to handle the specifics of this initiative.
During the press conference, Trump emphasized that the U.S. does not shy away from the possibility of deploying troops to Venezuela, underscoring a firm stance on the matter.
