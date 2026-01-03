U.S. Plans Venezuelan Intervention Leadership

In a recent announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans for the United States to take a leadership role in managing Venezuela. This move follows the detainment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

President Trump stated that the United States, along with a coalition, will oversee the situation in Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been appointed to handle the specifics of this initiative.

During the press conference, Trump emphasized that the U.S. does not shy away from the possibility of deploying troops to Venezuela, underscoring a firm stance on the matter.