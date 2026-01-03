BJP Leader Accused of Nomination Form Theft in BMC Election Drama
A BJP leader, Shilpa Datta Keluskar, allegedly stole an AB form from her party office to file her nomination for the BMC elections. The form, crucial for nominations, was meant for another candidate. The police registered a case against Keluskar, and investigations are ongoing.
A controversy has erupted within Mumbai's political circles as a case has been lodged against a BJP leader for allegedly pilfering an essential election document. According to sources, Shilpa Datta Keluskar is said to have taken the 'AB' form from the party's Dadar office.
This document is critical for candidates vying in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The form was originally assigned to Keluskar earlier in the week but was quickly retrieved by party officials for another nominee from Shiv Sena, with whom the BJP is in electoral alliance.
The alleged theft came to light when Pooja Ramdas Kamble's husband notified BJP officials of a duplicate nomination. Following a report by party secretary Dinesh Jagtap that the form was missing from its designated storage, the matter was escalated to law enforcement. An investigation is currently in progress.
