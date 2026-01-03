Left Menu

BJP Leader Accused of Nomination Form Theft in BMC Election Drama

A BJP leader, Shilpa Datta Keluskar, allegedly stole an AB form from her party office to file her nomination for the BMC elections. The form, crucial for nominations, was meant for another candidate. The police registered a case against Keluskar, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:03 IST
BJP Leader Accused of Nomination Form Theft in BMC Election Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted within Mumbai's political circles as a case has been lodged against a BJP leader for allegedly pilfering an essential election document. According to sources, Shilpa Datta Keluskar is said to have taken the 'AB' form from the party's Dadar office.

This document is critical for candidates vying in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The form was originally assigned to Keluskar earlier in the week but was quickly retrieved by party officials for another nominee from Shiv Sena, with whom the BJP is in electoral alliance.

The alleged theft came to light when Pooja Ramdas Kamble's husband notified BJP officials of a duplicate nomination. Following a report by party secretary Dinesh Jagtap that the form was missing from its designated storage, the matter was escalated to law enforcement. An investigation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
2
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India
3
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

 India
4
Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026