Unopposed Triumph in Maharashtra Civic Elections

In a significant electoral maneuver, the Shiv Sena announced on Saturday that 18 of its candidates secured victories without opposition in the forthcoming civic body elections in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde's aide revealed that six candidates each in Thane, Jalgaon, and Kalyan-Dombivli were elected unopposed, as challengers withdrew from the race. Similarly, the BJP and Mahayuti allies have secured 68 unopposed seats.

Opposition figures have alleged that the ruling coalition has employed intimidation tactics and monetary offers to pressure rival candidates into stepping down, amidst the build-up to the January 15 polls.