Unopposed Triumph in Maharashtra Civic Elections
Eighteen Shiv Sena candidates and 68 BJP-Mahayuti allies have been elected unopposed in Maharashtra civic polls, following opponent withdrawals. Allegations surface of intimidation and monetary inducements by ruling parties to eliminate competition ahead of the elections scheduled for January 15.
In a significant electoral maneuver, the Shiv Sena announced on Saturday that 18 of its candidates secured victories without opposition in the forthcoming civic body elections in Maharashtra.
Eknath Shinde's aide revealed that six candidates each in Thane, Jalgaon, and Kalyan-Dombivli were elected unopposed, as challengers withdrew from the race. Similarly, the BJP and Mahayuti allies have secured 68 unopposed seats.
Opposition figures have alleged that the ruling coalition has employed intimidation tactics and monetary offers to pressure rival candidates into stepping down, amidst the build-up to the January 15 polls.
