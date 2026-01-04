Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Actions in Venezuela
Dmitry Medvedev criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela, describing them as unlawful but consistent with defending U.S. interests. Medvedev suggested Trump's aim was to control Venezuelan oil supplies, and if such actions targeted a stronger country, it would be deemed an act of war.
- Russia
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela, stating they were unlawful yet consistent with U.S. interests, according to TASS news agency.
Medvedev described Latin America as the U.S.'s 'backyard,' indicating Trump's interest in controlling Venezuela's oil supplies.
He warned that similar actions against a more powerful nation could escalate to acts of war.
