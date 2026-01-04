Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Actions in Venezuela

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela, stating they were unlawful yet consistent with U.S. interests, according to TASS news agency.

Medvedev described Latin America as the U.S.'s 'backyard,' indicating Trump's interest in controlling Venezuela's oil supplies.

He warned that similar actions against a more powerful nation could escalate to acts of war.

