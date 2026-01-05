Political Turmoil: BJP Expels 22 Ahead of Civic Polls

In a significant political shift, the BJP expelled 22 party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, citing anti-party activities as the civic polls loom.

Discontent over candidate selections led to the expulsion, as revealed in a letter by BJP district president Kishor Shitole, triggering realignments among local political ranks.

Notably, 11 expelled members joined the Shiv Sena, while others opted to run as independents or align with the NCP, sources disclosed.

