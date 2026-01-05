Left Menu

Political Turmoil: BJP Expels 22 Ahead of Civic Polls

Twenty-two BJP workers in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were expelled for anti-party activities ahead of civic polls. Discontent arose over candidate announcements. Some expelled members joined Shiv Sena, others are running as independents, and a few with the NCP, according to the BJP district unit president's letter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, the BJP expelled 22 party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, citing anti-party activities as the civic polls loom.

Discontent over candidate selections led to the expulsion, as revealed in a letter by BJP district president Kishor Shitole, triggering realignments among local political ranks.

Notably, 11 expelled members joined the Shiv Sena, while others opted to run as independents or align with the NCP, sources disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

