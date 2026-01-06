Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy Shakes Assam Ahead of Elections

Assam's opposition leader Debabrata Saikia has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the state's draft electoral rolls, claiming unauthorized voter inclusions threaten the integrity of upcoming elections. The Congress leader has called for a halt to finalization and demanded a transparent investigation into these discrepancies.

Updated: 06-01-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:49 IST
Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in Assam, has raised alarm over 'serious irregularities' found in the state's draft electoral rolls. Addressing the Chief Election Commissioner, Saikia alleged unauthorized entries that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Following months of special revision, the draft indicates a 1.35% increase in Assam's voter count but has faced criticism for procedural lapses, including the listing of non-existent voters. Such discrepancies are seen as threats to democratic values, reinforcing claims of potential vote manipulation.

Amid these allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insists on following established procedures to amend rolls. Saikia urges the Election Commission of India to conduct thorough investigations and implement robust verification protocols to safeguard the election's authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

