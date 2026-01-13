Greenland Stands Firm: Rejects U.S. Territory Proposal

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, stated that Greenland would prefer to stay aligned with Denmark rather than become a part of the United States. This assertion comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the vast Arctic island.

In a show of solidarity, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers will engage in talks with U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, to further discuss the matter. Despite Trump's strategic interest in Greenland, the island's leadership firmly rejects the notion of becoming American territory.

Minister Naaja Nathanielsen emphasized Greenlanders' strong sense of identity and connection to Denmark, dismissing the idea of a quick move towards independence or U.S. affiliation. Upcoming meetings are expected to address the future of Arctic security and Denmark's plans to increase its military presence in Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)