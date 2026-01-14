Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Greenland Ambitions Stir Global Debate

The Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers are set to engage in high-stakes discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House. The talks follow President Donald Trump's recent threats to exert control over Greenland, an island of strategic importance and rich in minerals, citing U.S. security needs as a priority.

Greenland and Denmark have rebuffed such claims, calling the threats reckless and insisting on resolving security concerns through diplomatic channels. Prominent EU countries are siding with Denmark, and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, alongside Greenland's Vivian Motzfeldt, is anticipated to present a united stance during their meeting with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile, Trump casually dismissed Greenland's preference to remain under Danish governance, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. With U.S. officials considering military and economic strategies to influence Greenland's future, Denmark's Prime Minister warns that the hardest part of this territorial dispute may still lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)