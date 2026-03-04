US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Off Sri Lankan Coast: A Naval Showdown
A US submarine has sunk an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, near Sri Lanka, leading to 87 fatalities and 32 rescues. The incident marks a significant naval engagement, with the US asserting dominance amid ongoing tensions. Sri Lanka's navy conducted rescue operations, recovering bodies and admitting injured survivors to hospital.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a dramatic naval confrontation, a United States submarine sunk the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka. This incident, highlighted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, marks the first sinking of an enemy vessel by the United States since World War II.
Sri Lanka's navy responded swiftly to distress signals from the IRIS Dena, rescuing 32 individuals while recovering 87 bodies. The ship, a Moudge-class frigate, was a pivotal element of Iran's naval force, known for its armament with heavy guns, missiles, and torpedoes.
The frigate had been on an international tour, which included strategic port calls. Its sinking adds to the tally of 17 Iranian naval vessels lost, amidst US sanctions and heightened military assertions against Iran's maritime activities.
