Celebrating Jammu's Vibrant Legacy Through Arts and Literature

In a vibrant display of cultural pride, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged writers and artists to uphold the region's rich heritage, speaking at the inaugural 'Sahitya Sanskriti Samagam' literary-cultural conclave in Jammu.

Sinha emphasized the importance of tradition in literature, culture, and spirituality, calling for unity beyond divisions. He applauded the University of Jammu's efforts in preserving cultural ethos, emphasizing that a society's identity is defined by its artistic legacy.

Highlighting regional arts as the 'living vitality' of Jammu, Sinha encouraged the youth to preserve these traditions, promoting inclusiveness and cultural dialogue that binds society together.

(With inputs from agencies.)