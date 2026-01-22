NDA's Driving Force: Goyal's Confident Vision for Tamil Nadu Elections

In a move that may shape the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal voiced strong optimism on Thursday regarding the National Democratic Alliance's chances in the upcoming state assembly elections. Goyal asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu have had enough of what he described as the "corruption, misgovernance, and anti-development policies" of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

Following a meeting with AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal emphasized the strength of their alliance. "It was an honor to visit and have breakfast with our leader of the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami," Goyal stated, bringing greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key BJP leaders.

Taking a critical stance against the DMK, Goyal blamed them for stalling progress in the state and vowed to bring about transformational governance under the NDA. He also condemned recent remarks by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as divisive, demanding his removal. Looking ahead, Goyal expressed enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi's visit, predicting a substantial show of support from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)