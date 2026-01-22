Karnataka's Legislative Clash: Governor Gehlot Sparks Controversy

Karnataka witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot limited his address to the state legislature to just three lines, leading to an uproar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused him of making his own speech and called him a 'puppet' of the Centre, intensifying the political tension.

This incident is the third such confrontation between governors and state governments in non-BJP ruled southern states, following similar occurrences in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Gehlot's brief address was met with protests from ruling Congress members, and objections were raised about the deviation from the prepared speech.

The controversy deepened as Siddaramaiah criticized Gehlot for not adhering to constitutional mandates by failing to read the cabinet-prepared speech. This fueled a political standoff between the Lok Bhavan and the Congress government, continuing a streak of confrontations involving state legislatures and governors.

