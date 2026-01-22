Governor vs. Government: A Southern Showdown

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stirred controversy on Thursday by delivering only a truncated address to the state legislature, eschewing the government-prepared speech. This decision prompted backlash from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Gehlot of overstepping constitutional responsibilities and acting as a 'puppet' for the Center.

In what marks the third confrontation between governors and non-BJP southern state governments within two days, Gehlot's abrupt exit after a brief address incited protests from ruling Congress members. The legislators attempted to block the governor's departure, chanting slogans in opposition while BJP members offered counter-chants.

The controversy echoes similar incidents in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where state governors have also confronted legislative disagreements. While Karnataka's ruling Congress plans to contest Gehlot's actions, BJP leaders defend the governor, accusing Congress of disrespecting constitutional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)