Left Menu

Governor vs. Government: A Southern Showdown

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot cut short his address to the state legislature, sparking accusations from CM Siddaramaiah of neglecting constitutional duties. This incident is the latest in a series of conflicts between governors and non-BJP state governments, with similar events occurring in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:25 IST
Governor vs. Government: A Southern Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stirred controversy on Thursday by delivering only a truncated address to the state legislature, eschewing the government-prepared speech. This decision prompted backlash from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Gehlot of overstepping constitutional responsibilities and acting as a 'puppet' for the Center.

In what marks the third confrontation between governors and non-BJP southern state governments within two days, Gehlot's abrupt exit after a brief address incited protests from ruling Congress members. The legislators attempted to block the governor's departure, chanting slogans in opposition while BJP members offered counter-chants.

The controversy echoes similar incidents in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where state governors have also confronted legislative disagreements. While Karnataka's ruling Congress plans to contest Gehlot's actions, BJP leaders defend the governor, accusing Congress of disrespecting constitutional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
2
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoil

Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoi...

 India
4
Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026