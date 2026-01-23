Karnataka Council Erupts Over Hariprasad's Alleged Insult to Governor

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed dramatic scenes on Friday, resulting in adjournment over a dispute involving Congress MLC B K Hariprasad and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Hariprasad allegedly attempted to obstruct Governor Gehlot, prompting agitation from BJP MLCs who demanded Hariprasad's suspension due to his purported misconduct towards the Governor.

Amid fierce exchanges from both sides, including claims and counterclaims, Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti intervened before adjourning the session pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)