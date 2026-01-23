Left Menu

Karnataka Council Erupts Over Hariprasad's Alleged Insult to Governor

The Karnataka Legislative Council was adjourned following heated disputes over Congress MLC B K Hariprasad's actions against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Accusations of misconduct by Hariprasad led to demands for his dismissal. The incident triggered a partisan uproar, with opposition and ruling sides exchanging claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:25 IST
Karnataka Council Erupts Over Hariprasad's Alleged Insult to Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed dramatic scenes on Friday, resulting in adjournment over a dispute involving Congress MLC B K Hariprasad and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Hariprasad allegedly attempted to obstruct Governor Gehlot, prompting agitation from BJP MLCs who demanded Hariprasad's suspension due to his purported misconduct towards the Governor.

Amid fierce exchanges from both sides, including claims and counterclaims, Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti intervened before adjourning the session pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

 Global
2
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

 India
3
Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

 India
4
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026