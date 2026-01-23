Karnataka Council Erupts Over Hariprasad's Alleged Insult to Governor
The Karnataka Legislative Council was adjourned following heated disputes over Congress MLC B K Hariprasad's actions against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Accusations of misconduct by Hariprasad led to demands for his dismissal. The incident triggered a partisan uproar, with opposition and ruling sides exchanging claims.
The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed dramatic scenes on Friday, resulting in adjournment over a dispute involving Congress MLC B K Hariprasad and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Hariprasad allegedly attempted to obstruct Governor Gehlot, prompting agitation from BJP MLCs who demanded Hariprasad's suspension due to his purported misconduct towards the Governor.
Amid fierce exchanges from both sides, including claims and counterclaims, Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti intervened before adjourning the session pending further investigation.
