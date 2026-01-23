Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns: A New Political Venture on the Horizon?
Bulgaria's constitutional court has approved President Rumen Radev's resignation, allowing him to step down from office. Radev is expected to form a new political party ahead of parliamentary elections, despite his term lasting until January 2027. His departure fuels speculation about his future political ambitions.
Updated: 23-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:13 IST
Bulgaria's constitutional court has sanctioned the resignation of President Rumen Radev, as confirmed on Friday, setting the stage for his departure from office.
Radev's resignation this week has intensified rumors about his potential plans to establish a new political party in preparation for forthcoming parliamentary elections.
Originally, Radev was expected to hold the largely ceremonial office until January 2027, but his sudden resignation has sparked widespread speculation about his political aspirations.
