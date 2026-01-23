Left Menu

A Vibrant Celebration: Folk Dances and Music at Delhi Secretariat

The Delhi Secretariat hosted a cultural event featuring folk dances and music to celebrate the statehood day of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the event showcased regional traditions, emphasizing cultural exchange and national unity.

Folk dances and traditional music dominated the scene at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday as the government hosted a vibrant cultural programme.

Marking the statehood day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the event included 28 folk artists as part of three cultural troupes under the Sahitya Kala Parishad's umbrella.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister for Art, Culture, and Language Kapil Mishra highlighted the initiative's significance in promoting cultural exchange and preserving traditions.

