Aimtron Electronics Eyes Expansion with Key US Acquisition

Aimtron Electronics expects an annual revenue boost of USD 25-30 million from its acquisition of US-based ICS. This strategic purchase aims to mitigate geopolitical risks and expand their global footprint. The acquisition will leverage Aimtron’s diversified, multi-location model and capitalise on ICS’s existing US operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Aimtron Electronics announced it anticipates an additional annual revenue of USD 25-30 million following its acquisition of US-based company ICS. This strategic move aims to diversify operations and mitigate risks related to tariffs and geopolitical issues.

According to founder Mukesh Jeram Vasani, ICS provides a robust US presence with a skilled team and longstanding customer programs. The business, currently generating USD 16.9 million, is expected to grow to a USD 25–30 million annual run-rate through expanded capacity and stronger OEM partnerships.

The acquisition, valued at under Rs 75 crore and partly funded by Rs 100 crore in raised warrants, underscores Aimtron's 'Glocal' strategy. The company aims to leverage ICS's US expertise alongside Indian manufacturing scalability to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue within three years, as detailed by COO Nirmal Vasani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

