Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced concerns over the VB-G RAM G Act, noting its implications on Centre-State relations. Reports indicate that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has flagged issues with the Act's funding pattern, further straining political alliances.

Naidu's criticism is particularly noteworthy given his alliance with the BJP, suggesting a crack within the NDA. Siddaramaiah argues that the Act undermines cooperative federalism by transferring financial burdens to the states, advocating instead for the restoration of the MGNREGA Act with necessary reforms.

The Karnataka CM warned that relying on negotiation rather than legal guarantees for funds risks bias against Opposition-ruled states. He urged NDA allies to openly address such structural issues in Parliament, stressing equitable funding and cooperative federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)