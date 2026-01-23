Left Menu

Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlights political tensions as Andhra Pradesh's CM raises concerns over the VB-G RAM G Act's funding. The criticism, coming from a BJP ally, suggests a divide within the NDA, emphasizing the law's impact on Centre-State relations and the need for MGNREGA's restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:15 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced concerns over the VB-G RAM G Act, noting its implications on Centre-State relations. Reports indicate that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has flagged issues with the Act's funding pattern, further straining political alliances.

Naidu's criticism is particularly noteworthy given his alliance with the BJP, suggesting a crack within the NDA. Siddaramaiah argues that the Act undermines cooperative federalism by transferring financial burdens to the states, advocating instead for the restoration of the MGNREGA Act with necessary reforms.

The Karnataka CM warned that relying on negotiation rather than legal guarantees for funds risks bias against Opposition-ruled states. He urged NDA allies to openly address such structural issues in Parliament, stressing equitable funding and cooperative federalism.

