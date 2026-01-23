Showdown at Sanhka Bhawan: BJD Supporters Rally for Mohapatra
Hundreds of supporters of BJD from Patkura in Odisha gathered at the party headquarters, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of their MLA, Arvind Mohapatra. Suspended for anti-party activities, Mohapatra's supporters alleged misleading influences behind BJD president Naveen Patnaik's decision.
In a dramatic turn of events, hundreds of supporters of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from the Patkura assembly segment in Odisha's Kendrapara district descended on the party's headquarters. They gathered to demand the lifting of the suspension of their MLA, Arvind Mohapatra, who was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has accused Mohapatra, along with Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, of undermining Patkura's development. Mohapatra's supporters argue otherwise, claiming that Patnaik was misled by adversaries of their leader. They have called for an immediate reconsideration of the decision, lodging a formal petition to that effect.
BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty indicated that senior leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Pratap Jena assured Mohapatra's supporters their appeals would reach Patnaik. With tensions high, security was heightened at both Sanhka Bhawan and near Patnaik's residence to avert any disturbances. Mohapatra has maintained his innocence, denouncing the charges as baseless.
