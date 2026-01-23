Mystery Surrounds Missing Shiv Sena Corporators

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction in Kalyan is grappling with the mysterious disappearance of two newly-elected corporators, leading to legal action by the party. Despite attempts to reach out to family and associates, Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone remain unreachable.

According to a complaint filed by Sharad Shivraj Patil, head of the Kalyan district unit, their sudden vanishing act is more than a personal concern. He emphasized the implications for democratic values and raised suspicions about potential criminal activity, including fraud or kidnapping.

Police investigations have commenced following the complaint, while the political scene remains tense, with Shiv Sena (UBT) having only won 11 seats in the recent civic polls, compared to the 52 secured by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)