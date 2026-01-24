Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor on Internal Party Dynamics and National Security

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for addressing internal party differences privately and reflected on his support for Operation Sindoor following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Despite alleged internal differences, he remains committed to his party's activities and India's national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:23 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reiterated his adherence to party lines and stressed that internal disagreements should be resolved within the organization, not aired publicly. This statement comes amid reports of rifts with party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and feelings of being sidelined at a Kochi event.

Tharoor, who has served Congress for 17 years, expressed determination to discuss his concerns directly in Delhi during parliamentary sessions. Although acknowledging that some media reports might have truth, he urged party matters remain private and reaffirmed his engagement in official duties, citing his inability to attend certain events due to prior commitments.

Discussing his stand on Operation Sindoor, Tharoor defended the kinetic response to the 2025 Pahalgam attack, highlighting the importance of limiting conflict to counter-terrorism measures. Despite party disapproval of his related international delegation, he insists national interest should always be paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

