Tharoor Stands Ground Amid Internal Congress Tensions
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discusses internal issues within the party, emphasizing private discourse over public airing of grievances. Despite alleged sidelining and disagreements, Tharoor remains committed to the party line. He stands by his support for India's Operation Sindoor, advocating for targeted responses to terrorism without engaging in prolonged conflict.
Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, has signaled his intent to address issues within the party leadership, emphasizing the importance of handling internal disputes privately rather than using media channels. This statement follows speculations of Tharoor being overlooked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a recent function in Kochi.
Tharoor insists he has consistently adhered to the party's parliamentary stance during his 17-year tenure. Discussing his recent absence from a party meeting, Tharoor cited scheduling conflicts, including a literature festival he wanted to attend, and reaffirmed his commitment to participate in all legislative activities.
Talking about Operation Sindoor, Tharoor recalled his past support for the military response to terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. He maintained that even amidst political divergence, national security should be paramount, following India's targeted military operations against terror bases in Pakistan.
