The Heat Rule: Controversy and Composure at the Australian Open

Amid the scorching conditions during the Australian Open, Eliot Spizzirri broke Jannik Sinner’s serve only to be interrupted by the heat rule, which led to a roof closure and an eight-minute break. Sinner regained control post-break, advancing to the next round amid social media backlash and discussions about extreme heat protocols.

Updated: 24-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open witnessed intense scrutiny when the extreme heat rule took center stage during the match between Eliot Spizzirri and Jannik Sinner. Spizzirri managed to break Sinner's serve before both players were halted by an eight-minute roof closure break, as temperatures soared.

This interruption sparked debate online as momentum shifted in Sinner's favor, helping him secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory and advancing him to the tournament's round of 16. The inappropriate timing of the rule's application received backlash across social platforms.

Spizzirri, reflecting on the situation candidly, noted while extreme heat is something players are conditioned for, the rules are necessary. The conditions he faced were milder compared to the back-breaking heat of China or Florida, yet the enforced breaks are seen as essential to player safety and longevity.

