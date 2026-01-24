Uplifting EU-India Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has embarked on a four-day trip to India, setting the stage for major initiatives to enhance bilateral relations.

She will hold summit discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside European Council President Antonio Costa on January 27. The meetings come in light of rising global worries over U.S. policy impacts. The European leaders will also be chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The summit is expected to yield the announcement of a concluded free trade agreement and a strategic defense partnership between India and the EU, as well as a framework to facilitate the movement of Indian professionals. The visit underscores the deepening partnership between the world's two largest democracies, rooted in mutual trust and shared values.

(With inputs from agencies.)