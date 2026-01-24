Assam BJP's 'Suggestion Vehicles' Drive for Manifesto Feedback

The Assam BJP is set to initiate a public outreach program this Sunday to gather feedback for its manifesto in preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections, informed a party leader.

Equipped with sophisticated video vans dubbed 'Suggestion Vehicles', the program will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alongside state party president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati, as per BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita on Saturday.

The initiative, targeting input from diverse social segments, involves over 75 video vans traversing the 126 assembly constituencies, with simultaneous launches in multiple locations including Nalbari and Silchar to enhance public participation.

