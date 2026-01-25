Labour's Rivalry: Andy Burnham's Political Ambition Stalled
British Labour Party's Andy Burnham has been blocked from attempting a return to the House of Commons by the party's National Executive Committee. Burnham, a prominent political figure and mayor of Manchester, sought to stand as a candidate after a lawmaker's resignation, but permission was denied.
- United Kingdom
British Labour Party politician Andy Burnham, seen as a potential challenger to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was barred on Sunday from seeking re-entry to Parliament by the party's governing body, reported local media sources.
Burnham, a notable figure within the party and the elected mayor of Manchester, announced his intention on Saturday to become Labour's candidate to replace a recently resigned lawmaker.
However, several news outlets, including the Guardian, reported that the Labour's National Executive Committee denied his request, voting against it during a specially held meeting.
